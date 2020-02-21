New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,100 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of CubeSmart worth $10,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 262.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 101,763 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 416,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after buying an additional 26,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE CUBE traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $31.81. 44,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.16. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $36.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CUBE shares. Bank of America lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

