New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of Ciena worth $12,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Ciena by 1,791.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,396,801 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $133,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,184 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the third quarter worth approximately $40,458,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,026,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 101.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 529,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,756,000 after acquiring an additional 266,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.23.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $3,666,260.00. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $141,187.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,787 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,356. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CIEN stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.88. 524,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $46.78.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.28 million. Ciena had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

