NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.06 EPS

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.51 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 54.74%. NexPoint Residential Trust updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.21-2.21 EPS.

NXRT stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.49. 26,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,517. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $34.28 and a 1-year high of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.82%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.21.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

