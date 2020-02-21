NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.06 EPS

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.51 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 54.74%. NexPoint Residential Trust updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 2.21-2.21 EPS.

NXRT stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.49. 26,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,517. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $34.28 and a 1-year high of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.82%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.21.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?

Earnings History for NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT)

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit