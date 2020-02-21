NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:BIMI) Stock Price Up 5.6%

NF Energy Saving Corp (NASDAQ:BIMI)’s stock price rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.60, approximately 353,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 945,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

Separately, ValuEngine raised NF Energy Saving from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.97.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NF Energy Saving stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NF Energy Saving Corp (NASDAQ:BIMI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.22% of NF Energy Saving as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:BIMI)

NF Energy Saving Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of energy-saving and intelligent flow control equipment in the People's Republic of China. The company manufactures large diameter energy efficient intelligent flow control systems for thermal and nuclear power generation plants, and national and regional water supply projects, as well as for municipal water, gas, and heat supply pipeline networks.

