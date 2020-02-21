Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) PT Raised to $209.00

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $179.00 to $209.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NICE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nice from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nice to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.75.

Get Nice alerts:

Nice stock opened at $181.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.85. Nice has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $183.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.19, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Nice by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,335,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,420 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nice by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,317,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,421,000 after purchasing an additional 630,096 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Nice by 1,858.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 637,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,880,000 after purchasing an additional 604,769 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Nice by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,262,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,935,000 after purchasing an additional 378,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Nice by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,654,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,631,000 after acquiring an additional 327,948 shares during the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.