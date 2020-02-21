Nicolas Barthelemy Purchases 12,257 Shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Stock

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Director Nicolas Barthelemy bought 12,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $44,615.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of FLDM opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $262.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average of $4.26. Fluidigm Co. has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $14.90.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 20.31% and a negative net margin of 55.26%. The company had revenue of $32.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.14 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

FLDM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Fluidigm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fluidigm from to in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 21,055.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Fluidigm during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Fluidigm by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Fluidigm by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Fluidigm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

