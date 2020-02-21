NOBLE GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NOBGY) Shares Up 5.2%

NOBLE GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NOBGY) shares shot up 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59, 110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded NOBLE GRP LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60.

Noble Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides supply chain management services. It offers logistics and transportation, price risk management and hedging, processing and blending, and structured and trade financing solutions. The company operates through Energy; and Metals, Minerals and Ores segments.

