Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.66 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) to report sales of $2.66 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.65 billion and the highest is $2.67 billion. Norfolk Southern posted sales of $2.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year sales of $11.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.22 billion to $11.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.60 billion to $11.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Benchmark started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.05.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.05. 1,357,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,483. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $166.57 and a 12 month high of $219.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total value of $269,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total value of $278,101.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,347 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,277 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

