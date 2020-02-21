Northern Shield Resources (CVE:NRN) Trading Up 14.3%

Northern Shield Resources Inc. (CVE:NRN) was up 14.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 208,400 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 352,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Northern Shield Resources Company Profile (CVE:NRN)

Northern Shield Resources Inc, a natural resource company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and exploring mineral properties primarily in Ontario and Quebec. The company primarily explores for platinum group elements, copper, nickel, zinc, and silver. It holds 100% interests in the Huckleberry property comprising 179 claims located to the north of Schefferville; Séquoi property consisting of 107 claims; Sé2 property covering 291 claims situated to the southeast of Séquoi; Idefix property comprising 241 claims with an area of 109 square kilometers; and 2 gold projects located in the Gaspesie region of Quebec.

