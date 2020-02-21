Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,218,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503,078 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.10% of Novartis worth $210,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 37,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 22.5% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Watch Point Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 42,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.9% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.34.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.69. 47,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,393. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.97 and a 52-week high of $99.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.01.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $3.0425 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 35.11%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

