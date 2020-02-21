Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NYSE:NKG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.57

Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NYSE:NKG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.57 and traded as high as $13.02. Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 shares last traded at $13.02, with a volume of 704 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKG. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 643,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 134,593 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $531,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 by 967.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 by 5.2% in the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 251,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

