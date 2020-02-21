NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Sells $5,758,200.00 in Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A Brooke Seawell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NVIDIA alerts:

On Friday, December 13th, A Brooke Seawell sold 963 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total value of $217,493.55.

On Tuesday, November 26th, A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $138,694.50.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $9.60 on Friday, hitting $299.10. 3,132,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,864,418. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $315.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $253.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $188.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. BidaskClub raised NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $259.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Argus upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 21,328.6% during the 4th quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 298,600 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.