Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Shares Gap Down to $2.10

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.14, but opened at $2.10. Oasis Petroleum shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 162,233 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts have weighed in on OAS shares. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.81.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $700.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average is $2.96.
About Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS)
Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.
