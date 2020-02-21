Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Shares Gap Down to $2.10

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.14, but opened at $2.10. Oasis Petroleum shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 162,233 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OAS shares. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $700.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average is $2.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 7.1% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 82,599 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 151,917 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 7,732 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 500,081 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 42.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,367 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 58,653 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 9,876 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

