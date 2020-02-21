OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) PT Set at C$4.00 by Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$4.00 price target on OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on OGC. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$4.50 target price on shares of OceanaGold and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. OceanaGold has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.29.

OGC stock opened at C$2.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.06. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of C$2.12 and a 52 week high of C$4.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 122.00.

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

