Odyssey Market Cap Tops $3.29 Million (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Odyssey has a total market cap of $3.29 million and $413,529.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Odyssey has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar. One Odyssey token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, LBank, HitBTC and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $288.16 or 0.02979449 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00229386 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00044578 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00144520 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,270,306,738 tokens. The official website for Odyssey is www.ocnex.net . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Upbit, IDEX, Gate.io, CoinTiger, FCoin, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Bittrex, Kucoin and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

