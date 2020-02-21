Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut Oil States International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Oil States International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oil States International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Oil States International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.70.

Shares of OIS stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $674.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average of $14.32. Oil States International has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $21.27.

In other news, Director Kleef William T. Van sold 7,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $128,759.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,405.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Lias Jeff Steen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 245,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,004.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 11.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Oil States International by 14.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Oil States International in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

