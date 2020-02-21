Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) CFO Sells $1,011,663.93 in Stock

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $1,011,663.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,164,280.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $88.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.12. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.30 and a 52 week high of $94.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.42.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $248.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.69 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Dougherty & Co raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Sidoti set a $82.00 target price on shares of Omnicell and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,413,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,764,000 after acquiring an additional 344,744 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter worth approximately $10,999,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 1,894.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 142,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after acquiring an additional 135,628 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 68.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 312,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,557,000 after acquiring an additional 126,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 23.3% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 617,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,599,000 after acquiring an additional 116,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.