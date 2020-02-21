OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSmart International Education Group Limited offers education services. The School provides K-12 after-school education services. It also offers one to one education, examination question analysis, mistakes settlement, tutoring, culture programs and other services. OneSmart International Education Group Limited is based in China. “

Get OneSmart International Edun Gr alerts:

Shares of ONE opened at $5.31 on Friday. OneSmart International Edun Gr has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 34,023 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr by 181.2% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 50,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 32,556 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 131,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

About OneSmart International Edun Gr

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneSmart International Edun Gr (ONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneSmart International Edun Gr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSmart International Edun Gr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.