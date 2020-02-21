OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “OneSmart International Education Group Limited offers education services. The School provides K-12 after-school education services. It also offers one to one education, examination question analysis, mistakes settlement, tutoring, culture programs and other services. OneSmart International Education Group Limited is based in China. “
Shares of ONE opened at $5.31 on Friday. OneSmart International Edun Gr has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
About OneSmart International Edun Gr
OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.
