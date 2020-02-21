Open Trading Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $19,178.00 (OTN)

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last week, Open Trading Network has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Open Trading Network has a market capitalization of $19,178.00 and $212.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Trading Network token can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Bit-Z, HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Open Trading Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.34 or 0.02963742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00228284 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00043991 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00142755 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Open Trading Network Profile

Open Trading Network’s launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,530 tokens. Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Open Trading Network is otn.org

Open Trading Network Token Trading

Open Trading Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Livecoin, Cryptopia, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Trading Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Trading Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Trading Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Trading Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.