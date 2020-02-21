Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $794,000 Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 24.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 147.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 217.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

PMT traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.27. 6,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,482. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average is $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $23.79.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $155.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a return on equity of 12.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $114,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

