Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,781 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in TRI Pointe Group were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in TRI Pointe Group by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 46,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

TPH stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $18.38. The company had a trading volume of 106,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,976. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average is $15.29. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.07.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. TRI Pointe Group’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPH. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on TRI Pointe Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on TRI Pointe Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

TRI Pointe Group Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.