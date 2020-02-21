Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,658 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 253,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after buying an additional 9,816 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 352,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 13,019.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,057,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,402,000 after buying an additional 2,041,351 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $882,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $778,000. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BYD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of BYD stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $34.12. The company had a trading volume of 892,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,158. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average of $27.75. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $34.94.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $833.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $298,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,309.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 35,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $1,056,777.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,094,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

