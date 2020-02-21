Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 3,112 Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,972,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,775,000 after purchasing an additional 469,538 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,120,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,480,000 after purchasing an additional 160,372 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,615,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,319,000 after purchasing an additional 693,350 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 856,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,428,000 after purchasing an additional 556,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 821,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,876,000 after purchasing an additional 38,996 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

E*TRADE Financial stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,402. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $34.68 and a 1-year high of $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.36. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.22.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised E*TRADE Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. E*TRADE Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.46.

In related news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $1,453,192.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,264.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

