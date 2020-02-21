Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 4,349 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,065 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,349 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,340,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $343,758,000 after acquiring an additional 567,714 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,574,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,069,000 after buying an additional 195,524 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 35.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,521,904 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,905,000 after buying an additional 665,256 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 43.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,193,044 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,571,000 after purchasing an additional 667,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of AEO traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $14.96. 217,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,001,283. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.37. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $24.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

