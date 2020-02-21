Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SFM. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 874,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,924,000 after buying an additional 137,300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 31.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 252,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after buying an additional 60,143 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,424.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 27,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 26,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,006,000.00. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM traded up $2.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.79. The company had a trading volume of 519,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,394. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $24.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average is $18.42.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

SFM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.91.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.