O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total transaction of $1,991,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total value of $413,227.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,846.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,062,903 over the last 90 days. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. Stephens dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $479.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $413.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $465.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.00.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $395.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a twelve month low of $349.71 and a twelve month high of $454.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.38.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.36 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

