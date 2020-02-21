Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $322.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.94 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 68.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

Shares of OEC traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.64. The stock had a trading volume of 752,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,677. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $28.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average of $16.87. The company has a market cap of $982.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Orion Engineered Carbons currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.