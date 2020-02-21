Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Holdings Decreased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,662 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORA. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,524,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $16,514,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,385,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $214,589,000 after acquiring an additional 99,904 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 87,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,252 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 53,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

In other Ormat Technologies news, EVP Shlomi Argas sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total transaction of $118,181.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,181.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan Falk sold 7,500 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.77, for a total value of $583,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,917.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,481 shares of company stock worth $813,891. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORA. TheStreet raised Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Roth Capital cut Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen cut Ormat Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

Ormat Technologies stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.62. The stock had a trading volume of 20,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,986. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.87. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.01.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.