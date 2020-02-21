Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110,000.00

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Brokerages expect that Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) will report sales of $110,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Otonomy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $120,000.00. Otonomy reported sales of $210,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full-year sales of $740,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $400,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Otonomy.

OTIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Otonomy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Otonomy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTIC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Otonomy by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 137,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Otonomy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 844,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Otonomy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Otonomy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,088,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its position in Otonomy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,515,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 77,664 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otonomy stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,412. The firm has a market cap of $108.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67. Otonomy has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $4.18.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otonomy (OTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit