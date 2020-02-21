Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI)’s share price was up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.87 and last traded at $13.73, approximately 4,012,850 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,357,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Owens-Illinois from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research note on Monday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered Owens-Illinois from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Owens-Illinois to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Owens-Illinois from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.62.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average of $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Owens-Illinois had a positive return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owens-Illinois Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Owens-Illinois’s payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Owens-Illinois during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Owens-Illinois by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Owens-Illinois by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Owens-Illinois by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

