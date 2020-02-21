Patron (PAT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $13,013.00

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Patron token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, YoBit, IDAX and HitBTC. During the last week, Patron has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. Patron has a total market capitalization of $55,951.00 and approximately $13,013.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $286.34 or 0.02963742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00228284 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00043991 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00142755 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002805 BTC.

About Patron

Patron launched on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,238,235 tokens. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Hotbit, CoinBene, HitBTC, IDAX, Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

