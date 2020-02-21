Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hochschild Mining has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 205.50 ($2.70).

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Shares of HOC stock opened at GBX 192.62 ($2.53) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.43 million and a PE ratio of 74.09. Hochschild Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 150.30 ($1.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 232.20 ($3.05). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 167.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 185.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1%. This is a boost from Hochschild Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.15%.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.