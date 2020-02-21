Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) in a research report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Petra Diamonds to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Petra Diamonds to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) target price (down from GBX 10 ($0.13)) on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 24.67 ($0.32).

Shares of PDL stock opened at GBX 6.52 ($0.09) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.39 million and a PE ratio of -0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.46. Petra Diamonds has a twelve month low of GBX 6.18 ($0.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 27.12 ($0.36).

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

