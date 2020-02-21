PeepCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 (PCN)

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One PeepCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Cryptohub, TradeOgre and Bleutrade. During the last week, PeepCoin has traded 60% lower against the dollar. PeepCoin has a total market cap of $107,084.00 and $46.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002082 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000602 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

PeepCoin Coin Profile

PeepCoin (CRYPTO:PCN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 128,361,294,250 coins and its circulating supply is 89,161,294,250 coins. The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PeepCoin’s official website is peepcoin.io/peepcoin . PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

PeepCoin Coin Trading

PeepCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub, TradeOgre, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PeepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PeepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

