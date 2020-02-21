PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,723 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after purchasing an additional 890,014 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,209,000 after purchasing an additional 272,208 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,480,000 after purchasing an additional 56,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,733,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,536,000 after purchasing an additional 115,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra increased their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.37.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $145.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.21 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.35 and a 200-day moving average of $136.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

