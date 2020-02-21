Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.38-0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.37. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.44-1.49 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on PRDO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Perdoceo Education has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $158.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.73 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

