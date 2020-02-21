Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.44-1.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.43. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.44-1.49 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Perdoceo Education from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $18.17. The company had a trading volume of 795,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,571. Perdoceo Education has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $158.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Perdoceo Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

