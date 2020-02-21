Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) updated its first quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.38-0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.36. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 1.44-1.49 EPS.
Several research firms recently weighed in on PRDO. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perdoceo Education from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.
Shares of PRDO stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $18.17. The stock had a trading volume of 795,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43. Perdoceo Education has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $22.50.
About Perdoceo Education
Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.
