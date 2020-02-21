Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.38-0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.36. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.44-1.49 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRDO. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perdoceo Education from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of PRDO stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $18.17. The stock had a trading volume of 795,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43. Perdoceo Education has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $22.50.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $158.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.73 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

