Peter J. Iv Clemens Buys 10,000 Shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Stock

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) major shareholder Peter J. Iv Clemens bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $23,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of ENZ stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $107.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.50 and a beta of 1.03. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $4.46.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.21 million during the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 34.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENZ. ValuEngine raised shares of Enzo Biochem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Enzo Biochem from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,353,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 54,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,255,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 88,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 16,733 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 39,009 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

