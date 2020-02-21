Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Joseph A. Fiorita, Jr. Sells 2,500 Shares

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Joseph A. Fiorita, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $36,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,534. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.71. 6,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average is $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.81. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Sunday, February 9th. BidaskClub cut Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Photronics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Photronics by 31.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 28,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 1,649.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 373,780 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the second quarter valued at about $2,076,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the third quarter valued at about $183,000. 95.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

