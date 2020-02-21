Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.72

Pinnacle Bankshares Corp (OTCMKTS:PPBN)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.72 and traded as high as $33.93. Pinnacle Bankshares shares last traded at $33.93, with a volume of 205 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.45.

Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter. Pinnacle Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 17.68%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

About Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN)

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as a bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and savings and time deposits.

