Piper Sandler Boosts Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Price Target to

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from to in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on INOV. KeyCorp upped their target price on Inovalon from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Inovalon from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Inovalon from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Inovalon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of INOV traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,099. Inovalon has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 508.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.58.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.18 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 1.13%. Inovalon’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Inovalon will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Inovalon by 457.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Inovalon by 3,748.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Inovalon during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Inovalon by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

