Piper Sandler Boosts Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Price Target to

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from to in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on INOV. KeyCorp upped their target price on Inovalon from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Inovalon from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Inovalon from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Inovalon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.25.
Shares of INOV traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,099. Inovalon has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 508.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.58.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Inovalon by 457.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Inovalon by 3,748.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Inovalon during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Inovalon by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.31% of the company’s stock.
About Inovalon
Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.
