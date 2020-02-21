Piper Sandler Lowers Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) to Neutral

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.36% from the company’s current price.

BSM has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Monday, January 20th. Scotiabank cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Stone Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

NYSE:BSM opened at $10.37 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In related news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 4,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $62,367.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,673 shares in the company, valued at $565,417.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $389,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 352,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,415.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 25,159 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 36.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 25,525 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 6.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 22.3% during the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 62,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 11,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 352.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 144,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

