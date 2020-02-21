Piper Sandler Weighs in on United Fire Group, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for United Fire Group in a report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.36). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Fire Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $289.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.00 million. United Fire Group had a net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $44.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.62 and a beta of -0.14. United Fire Group has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $53.68.

In other news, COO Michael T. Wilkins sold 8,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $381,969.94. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Fire Group by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of United Fire Group by 1,571.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of United Fire Group by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 60.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

