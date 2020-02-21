Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS)’s share price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.16 and last traded at $19.18, 2,429,100 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 62% from the average session volume of 1,495,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.34.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Monday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Get Pluralsight alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average is $17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.22 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Pluralsight news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 36,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $703,478.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,173,664.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick Onion sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $558,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,928 shares of company stock worth $1,545,928. 23.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,093,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,303 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,505,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the third quarter valued at about $28,770,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 54.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,363,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the third quarter valued at about $16,192,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS)

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.