PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 742,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.17% of PRA Health Sciences worth $82,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 338.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 145.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 147.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 14.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 14.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

PRAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.40.

Shares of PRAH opened at $111.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.09.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $800.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.91 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 8.00%. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

