Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Precision Optics stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. Precision Optics has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.25. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 million, a PE ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66.

Get Precision Optics alerts:

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Precision Optics had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter.

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. The company offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.