Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,060 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 113.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 100.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter.

PBH opened at $42.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.48, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $46.12.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.34 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

