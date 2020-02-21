Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $20.50 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pretium Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.35.

NYSE:PVG opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $13.83. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.01.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $135.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pretium Resources will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,273,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,777,000 after acquiring an additional 317,357 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,739,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,616,000 after acquiring an additional 807,100 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,907,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,647 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,787,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,013,000 after acquiring an additional 77,714 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,738,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,353,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the period. 52.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

