Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,519 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.86% of Forward Air worth $17,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Forward Air by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FWRD stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.26. 13,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.97. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $72.09.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $381.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.28 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

FWRD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Forward Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

